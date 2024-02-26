HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Boosted by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after buying an additional 995,132 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.1 %

HP stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $28.96. 4,882,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,307. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

