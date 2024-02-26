Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3 %

HUBB stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.89. 25,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,476. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $368.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average of $315.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,484,000 after acquiring an additional 178,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

