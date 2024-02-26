Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,546,709.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.