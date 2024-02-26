ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $346.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $346.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

