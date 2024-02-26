ICON Reaches Market Cap of $246.90 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $246.90 million and $10.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,683,609 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,675,197.6534077 with 980,676,914.4621576 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25615849 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $7,273,331.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

