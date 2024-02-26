IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

IDYA opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

