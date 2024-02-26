IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $57.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

