iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $279.51 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00007077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $279.51 million and $37.80 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.65763322 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $28,677,675.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

