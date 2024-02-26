IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Acquired by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,706 shares during the period. IF Bancorp accounts for 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 252,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $16.56. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.52. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

