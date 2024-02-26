IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.49 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

