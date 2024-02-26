IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.
IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.49 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
