ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 1393536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of £4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.75.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
