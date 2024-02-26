ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 1393536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.75.

About ImmuPharma

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.