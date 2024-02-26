Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

IMO opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

