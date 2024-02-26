Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after buying an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

