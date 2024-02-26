Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRTGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after buying an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

