indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 11% Higher

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,578,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,227,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

