Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Buys C$99,840.00 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.64. 442,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

