Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Buys C$99,840.00 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.64. 442,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
