InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Down 4.3%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $689.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

