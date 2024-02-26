Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,974 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $3,269,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,212 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $590.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

