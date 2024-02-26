Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 33,500 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 33,500 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £49,915 ($62,849.41).
Dialight Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LON DIA traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 146.10 ($1.84). 56,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520. The stock has a market cap of £58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,214.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.79. Dialight plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Dialight Company Profile
