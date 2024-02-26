Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 33,500 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 33,500 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £49,915 ($62,849.41).

Dialight Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON DIA traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 146.10 ($1.84). 56,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520. The stock has a market cap of £58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,214.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.79. Dialight plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

