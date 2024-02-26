Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases 33,191 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,537.52).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,508.05 ($25,822.27).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £16,712.96 ($21,043.77).

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,560.70).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £1,991.11 ($2,507.06).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain bought 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,103.75).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain bought 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($105,766.81).

Shares of LON STAF traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 29.90 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 44,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,822. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,910.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

