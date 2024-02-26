Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells 39,335 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.48), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,238,195.67).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($30.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,440.44).
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,698.63).
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($28.90), for a total transaction of £8,996.40 ($11,327.63).
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.09), for a total transaction of £311,850 ($392,659.28).
- On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,282 ($28.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,404.26 ($5,545.53).
- On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.57), for a total transaction of £324,120 ($408,108.79).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.2 %
LON CCH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,491 ($31.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.51). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,330.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,248.36. The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,690.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
