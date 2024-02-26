Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.96

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$236.96 and last traded at C$236.77, with a volume of 12995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$234.55.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$203.42. The firm has a market cap of C$42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

