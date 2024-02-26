International Money Express (IMXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,984.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1,870.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 316.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMXI

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.