Internet Computer Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.14 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $130.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $12.91 or 0.00024236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,949,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,527,805 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

