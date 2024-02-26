Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Cut by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 9.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,311. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $162.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.