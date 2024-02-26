Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 148,512 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $89.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

