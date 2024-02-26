Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.99

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.99 and last traded at $106.52, with a volume of 1337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $549.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

