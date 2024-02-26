Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 7,249 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

