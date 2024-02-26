Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,588 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 292% compared to the typical volume of 661 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 529,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,891. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

