Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,362,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

