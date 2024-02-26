Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 2.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM remained flat at $75.03 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 531,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

