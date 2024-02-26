iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 941,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,934,000 after buying an additional 296,726 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $98.55 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

