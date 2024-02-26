iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. 621,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,765. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

