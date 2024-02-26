iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. 1,109,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

