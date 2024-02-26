iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 32,050 shares.The stock last traded at $124.02 and had previously closed at $124.10.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.