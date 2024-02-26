iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $52.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

