iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,339,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,989,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.