iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.29. 14,791,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,145,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

