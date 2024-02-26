iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Reduced by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.71. The company had a trading volume of 362,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $264.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

