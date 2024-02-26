iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,278. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

