iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 522,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,161,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

