Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.77 million. Itron also updated its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 16.1 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

