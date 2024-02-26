Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.77 million. Itron also updated its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.
Itron Stock Up 16.1 %
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $87.00.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on ITRI
Insider Transactions at Itron
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- What are earnings reports?
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.