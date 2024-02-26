Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

TSCO stock opened at $243.07 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

