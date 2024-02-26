Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $89.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

IDACORP Company Profile



IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

