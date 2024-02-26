Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

