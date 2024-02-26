Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $780.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.29. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 827,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

