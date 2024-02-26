Jito Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $248.52 million and approximately $50.82 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jito has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.1698912 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $32,231,439.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

