JMP Securities Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

BKNG stock traded up $38.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,544.86. The stock had a trading volume of 186,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,882,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Booking by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

