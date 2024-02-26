JMP Securities Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $80.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

