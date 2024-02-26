John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 132,380 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
