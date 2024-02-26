John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 132,380 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.27.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 447,941 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 254,527 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

