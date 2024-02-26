John J. Morris Sells 8,889 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.48. 885,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $209.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

